ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations will take place today on the border.
The Russian president points to what he calls "aggressive statements" by top NATO powers and financial sanctions.
Putin's order raises new fears about how the crisis in Ukraine could unfold as the United Nations agreed to hold an "emergency session" on the invasion today.
Georgia Tech Professor and Author, Nikolav Koposov, spoke with Savannah Louie about the war in Ukraine and the impacts felt in the United States.
On Sunday, Russian President Putin put his country's Nuclear Deterrence forces on high alert.
Professor Koposov explained that "that means he is threatening the world with a Nuclear War. The Russian defensive so far, to say the least, was not very successful. Putin is ready to do whatever he needs to win this war."
He continued to say there is a very real reason to be worried in the United States, as a 'mad man' has power and is threatening nuclear presence.
The U.S. Secretary of State announced nearly $54 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.