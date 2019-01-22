Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Several Georgia Tech students have quite a story to tell after they were allegedly kidnapped and forced to drive to an ATM during a robbery attempt late Monday night.
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Krispy Kreme donuts location on Ponce De Leon Avenue in northeast Atlanta.
Police say a man approached the students and asked for money. One of the students gave the man $5 and the suspect asked, "Is that all you got?"
The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the student's cell phones. at that time, another suspect approached and entered the vehicle.
The suspects then forced the students into a vehicle at gunpoint and instructed them to go to a Wells Fargo bank on Lee Street to withdraw more money.
The students were advised to each withdraw $200 from the ATM to give to the suspects. The suspects then told the driver to drop them off near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The suspects made off with nearly $1,000 in cash and at least four cell phones.
The first suspect is described as a black male with a slim build, wearing a black jacket, black pants and a hat with a N.Y. logo.
The second suspect was a heavyset black male with a gray jacket and his face was covered up.
Thankfully, none of the students were injured.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two suspects, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
