MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 17-teen-year-old is facing murder charges after investigators linked him to an arson case in Georgia.
Investigators say Kaleo D. Pangelinan is inked to a February 27 residential fire on Old Zebulon Road. Inside the bodies of Gerald Walton, 21, and his mother Tasha Vandiver, 46, were located.
A 16-year-old daughter, Candace Walton, was nowhere to be found at the residence at the time of incident. Though she was later located in western Kentucky with her mother's vehicle, that had been stolen. She was charged with arson, murder and theft by taking on February 27.
More than two months later on May 14, her boyfriend, Pangelinan, was arrested in Oregon for his alleged involvement.
Though investigators have made strides in the investigation, it remains active.
