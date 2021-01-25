The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) announced officials will start processing state 2020 individual income tax returns the same day the IRS will start processing federal returns.
According to a press release, state as well as federal tax returns will be processed starting on Friday, February 12.
“In 2020, the Department processed over 4.9 million individual income tax returns with an average processing time of just over 5 days for an electronically filed, error-free return”, the press release stated.
Reminders for Individual Income Tax Filers:
• Most error-free, electronically filed returns are processed within 5 business days of receiving the return and most refunds are issued within 21 days from the date a taxpayer files their return.
• All first-time Georgia income tax filers, or taxpayers who have not filed in Georgia for at least five years, will receive their refund in the form of a paper check.
• The filing deadline to submit 2020 individual income tax returns is Thursday, April 15, 2021.
