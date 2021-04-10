A Georgia toddler was discovered unconscious in a swimming pool at a home in the Florida Keys.
The condition of the two-year-old girl was not known Friday afternoon according to Monroe County Florida Sheriff’s Office.
The adults lost sight of the toddler before finding her in the pool a short time later, according to detectives. CPR was performed on the child before she was taken to Fisherman’s Hospital in Marathon. She was later flown via Trauma Star to Miami to be admitted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.
She and her family are from Cumming, Georgia. They were staying at a vacation rental home in the 100 block of Coco Plum Drive in Marathon when the incident happened around 10:52 a.m. Friday.
Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident.
