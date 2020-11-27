The Georgia Department of Labor reported good news for Georgia's labor market.
According to officials, the October unemployment rate dropped for all regions and counties across the state.
“Some of these areas are reporting rates that compare with pre-pandemic unemployment rates. The rates were down, labor forces were up, and employment numbers were up in every (region) across the state”, a spokesperson noted.
Labor officials reported there are over 168,000 jobs listed on https://employgeorgia.com/ and over half of the listed jobs advertise annual salaries over $40,000.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the Georgia Department of Labor has reportedly paid over $16 billion in state and federal benefits.
State labor officials announced they have processed over 4 million unemployment claims since the pandemic.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, 344,419 PUA claims have been processed. Due to federal guidelines, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program is limited to 39 weeks of benefits.Claimants who began receiving benefits at the beginning of the program (2/2/2020) are now exhausting those benefits with no extension currently in place”, according to a spokesperson.
