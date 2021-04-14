A vehicle theft investigation had a local sheriff’s office crossing state lines to crack a bigger case. Haralson County Sheriff’s Office discovered during the investigation of a multijurisdictional and multiagency case a chop shop in Cleburne County, Alabama. Three people were arrested.
Warrants were carried out April 14. During the execution of the warrants, four stolen vehicles, one stolen trailer, a small quantity of drug and multiple weapons were confiscated.
“Law Enforcement everywhere shares the common goal of preventing and detecting crime, recovering stolen property and illegal items, and hopefully restoring recovered property to its rightful owners. When the residents of Haralson County are victimized, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office will go to great lengths to assist them, even outside our county or state. We appreciate the outstanding efforts of all the agencies involved today, crossing various levels of governmental authority to help our local citizens,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams stated in a press release.
Agencies cooperating with HCSO were Calhoun County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office, Cleburne County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office, Oxford, Alabama, Police Department, the Alabama Bureau of Investigations, the ATF, and the US Marshals Office.
