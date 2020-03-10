ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia Insurance and Safety Commissioner John King issued a directive to insurance companies to streamline their procedures when dealing with COVID-19 patients.
The insurance commissioner is encouraging insurers to take proactive steps to better provide access to care for their customers during the COVID-19 health crisis.
“Now that there have been confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, it is essential that we are doing everything we can to remove any potential barriers to care for our citizens,” said Commissioner King.
The Directive we issued this morning is meant to ensure that no Georgian is denied access to testing or treatment for this disease.”
The directive requests the insurers to waive cost-sharing for in-network provider office, urgent care center, or emergency room visits when testing for COVID-19, including those with high deductible plans.
Also, insurers are asked to provide updates to the state on steps they are taking in response to the directive.
To see the full directive, please click: https://www.oci.ga.gov/ExternalResources/Announcements/Directive-392020-943.pdf
