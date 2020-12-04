Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager for Georgia, took to Twitter Friday to defend the state's election and to push back on conspiracy theorists, including his own party's state chairman.
Sterling linked to a story saying the footage released by President Donald Trump's attorney does not show "suitcases filled with ballots suspiciously pulled from under a table; poll watchers were NOT (sic) told to leave." Sterling commented, "The 90 second video of election workers at State Farm arena, purporting to show fraud was watched in its entirety (hours) bey @GaSecofState investigators. Shows normal ballot processing. Here is the fact check on it."
Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer was having none of it and likened Sterling to Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
"I am reminded of Cindy Lou Who, the little girl who discovered the Grinch stealing the family Christmas tree. With a sweet smile, Cindy Lou accepted the Grinch’s explanation that he was taking the tree back to the North Pole for repairs," Shafer tweeted about Sterling.
Shafer continued, "With a sweet smile, @GabrielSterling has accepted Fulton County’s explanation that the Republican monitors and news media are to blame for believing the election officials who told them that they were shutting down, packed up the voting equipment and started cleaning."
Sterling replied, "With sworn POST Certified law enforcement officers doing their jobs and actually investigating. As opposed to jumping to irresponsible conclusions of fraud...that further undermine the process. The truth and facts matter."
Supporters of President Trump have painted the Georgia Secretary of State's office as being responsible for his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump has fanned these flames by pushing conspiracy theories online trying to explain his loss to President-elect Biden. No court of law in the United States has accepted any of the conspiracy theories being pushed by Trump and Giuliani and as of Thursday, more than 40 lawsuits supported by the campaign have been tossed out of court across the country.
Still, Sterling and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have been under increasing fire from Trump loyalists and supporters. Some supporters have taken to making threats against election officials in Georgia which drew a forceful rebuke from Sterling earlier this week.
