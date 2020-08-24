ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gabrielle Union is opening up again about her 'America's Got Talent' exit, alleging that the "whole process was really brutal."
Union spoke during a panel at the 2020 American Black Film Festival, where she revealed that her most difficult business dealing to date was being fired from the show.
According to USA Today, Union shared with the audience that the firing was so surprising, heartbreaking and unnecessary. She added that her exit felt like a public flogging.
Union previously alleged that she was fired from the show after just one season because of "her refusal to remain silent in the face of a toxic culture."
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are spending time together while working on their marriage. Kim posted a handful of photos during a recent family outing. One of which featured Kim posing beside Kanye, along with her sister Kourtney and family friend Harry Hudson. She captioned the slideshow with a simple surfing emoji.
A source recently told PEOPLE that Kim "seems focused on making her marriage work." The couple's marriage has been strained this summer, after West launched a big for president in July and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage.
