After the deadly nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville, coalition groups working with the families say employees previously reported safety concerns just one day before.
CBS46 worked Friday to learn if any investigators were aware of the allegations. OSHA says their office had no notifications about the site on that Wednesday referencing a leak. The Hall County Sheriff's office wrote in an email, they cannot confirm that. They added, sheriff's deputies are only investigating the deaths and not prior complaints.
The 911 calls released Friday showed tragedy unfolding in seconds as witnesses reported victims barely breathing or already passed out. The chaotic scene led to agony for six families, including the family of Corey Murphy.
According to the GoFundme, he's described as a devoted husband, caring son and loving father. A coworker took to Facebook to post a collage tribute of all six victims. Vee Castellanos wrote CBS46 the loss of her friends was tragic and a nightmare.
The Mexican Consulate Office in Atlanta confirmed to CBS46 they are working with three families of victims. Williams Lozano called it heartbreaking for the loved ones.
"It's really difficult for them to handle, many times families are separated. Some of them are in Mexico--their parents are in Mexico and haven't seen their daughter or son for years and now this happens." Lozano said.
Lozano explained the consulate is acting as a liaison right now, connecting Foundation Food Group employees to investigators and connecting law firms to victims' families if needed.
"Many of the workers are undocumented so there's also a fear of relation or being referred to immigration," he said.
It's why there is an entire coalition of advocacy groups partnering on this case. Paul Glaze is working with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) to make sure plant workers know their rights. Glaze added most of Gainesville's plant employee population is made of Hispanic people.
"We can't have north Georgia without the Hall County Latino community," Glaze said.
Dozens paid their respects Friday night during a Holy Healing Service at Saint Michael Catholic Church, to honor the victims.
"This was something that should have never happened. It was an accident but there's a difference between a leak and someone falling," said Lozano.
Local Latino labor councils told CBS46 while they don't know the next steps, the only way to go is forward. Glaze added, "If we're doing our job right, then they're going to tell us what they need and we're going to do our best to make sure they have resources."
There is a GoFundMe to specifically help plant workers, who were exposed to the nitrogen, get pulmonary medical exams and assist with any other medical needs.
