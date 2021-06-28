GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A Gainesville firefighter and EMT was killed Saturday evening after a tragic boating accident.
Chandler Patterson, 27, was with his family and friends on Lake Tugaloo when he was killed. Details of the accident have not been released at this time.
Patterson was a 2-year veteran of the Gainesville Fire Department. The department posted about Patterson on Facebook after learning of his passing.
"Chandler was a super friendly person with an incredible personality! He brought smiles to everyone around him with his laid back and caring demeanor. He will be missed dearly!"
The Fire Department says flags will be lowered to half-staff at of their stations in memory of Patterson.
