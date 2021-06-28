HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Gainesville Fire Department is mourning the loss of fellow Firefighter/EMT Chandler Patterson.
Patterson died after a boating accident on Lake Tugaloo in Rabun County on Saturday evening.
The department announced his death via Facebook on Sunday.
Chandler was 27-years old and had been with the Gainesville Fire Department since June 2019.
Flags will be lowered to half-staff at all Gainesville fire stations in his memory.
