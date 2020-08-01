Gainesville house fire leaves one hospitalized in serious condition

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gainesville Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames of a local house fire late Friday night.
The fire occurred on the 400 block of Prior Street around 10:30pm, with reports of a person still inside the residence.
A bystander was able to help remove the occupant, who had suffered smoke inhalation. The resident, a woman estimated to be in her mid-20's, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment. She is currently listed in serious condition.
Damages to the home were estimated to be around $10,000, with fire damage to one room and smoke damage to the home's living room and exterior. Officials said that water damage was minimal.
The scene was turned over to the property owner after crews confirmed all hotspots and smoke had cleared. The Gainesville Fire Department Fire Marshal's office began their investigation into the incident, with additional details expected once it concludes.
