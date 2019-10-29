GAINSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gainesville man was arrested after a shooting late Sunday night.
Police arrested 41-year-old Necko Romane Jackson a home on the 1000 block of East Ridge Road on Monday.
Jackson was charged with obstruction after he attempted to flee deputies during his arrest.
Deputies transported Jackson to Hall County Jail.
The shooting remains under investigation.
