HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured and one behind bars in Hall County on Friday.
Officers were dispatched to a home on Barrett Road after reports of a shooting around 1:20 a.m.
A driver in the area called 911 after they noticed the victim laying on the side of the road a short distance from the initial scene.
After further investigation, policed arrested 24-year-old David Rivera of Gainesville; he now faces several charges including: aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery and reckless conduct.
The Sheriff’s Office Investigators told CBS46 that they are confident this is not a random incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.
The victim suffered from a gunshot wound to his arm and leg and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
The investigation, in its early stages, is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Investigator Ayers at (770)-533-7187
