HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Gainesville man has been charged with aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act after a woman was shot around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on North Forest Boulevard.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Tony Joseph Savage was arrested at their headquarters early Wednesday morning.
The 53-year-old woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Savage reportedly shot her with a pellet rifle during a domestic dispute.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.