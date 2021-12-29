GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Hall County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to a Gainesville murder case.
According to law enforcement officials, Steve Joe Andrade faces charges of Malice Murder and Felony Murder for the death of his father, Esteban Andrade, 52, whose body was found Tuesday morning in a building behind a home along Old Cornelia Highway.
Later that morning, deputies located Steve Joe Andrade near White Sulphur Road and took him into custody while executing a traffic stop.
In addition to the murder charges, Steve Joe Andrade faces charges of Felony Criminal Attempt to commit murder, Aggravated Assault FVA and a Felony Kidnapping charge that involves his mother.
The investigation remains ongoing. Esteban Andrade's body, which showed visible signs of blunt force trauma, will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy.
