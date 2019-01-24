GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- A Gainesville man has been arrested on four counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation.
Bryan Gregory Fossier, 36, was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant, prior to investigators serving him with additional warrants.
Fossier's original charges included failure to register as a sex offender as well as aggravated assault. The victim in this case is a 14-year-old male child.
Fossier is currently in custody at the Hall County Jail.
This case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
