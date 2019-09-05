HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS460 -- A Gainesville man was arrested for allegedly having numerous images of child sexual abuse on his electronic devices.
Hall County Officials arrested 24-year-old Taylor Starcher on Wednesday after receiving a cyber tip from Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. In May of this year, deputies seized Starcher’s devices while serving a search warrant at his home on Cleveland Highway.
According to Operation Southern Impact III, the warrant was part of a multi-state law enforcement effort targeting child exploitation.
On September 3, forensic investigators discovered 50 images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Due to the findings on his electronic devices, Starcher was arrested and charged with 50 counts of sexual exploitation of children on September 4. He was transported to Hall County Jail without bond.
Police say the case remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.