GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- Officials with the Hall Cunty Sheriff's Office have arrested and charged a man for aggravated child molestation.
Lawrence Ryan Chisolm, 38, is accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old boy at a residence in the 1900 block of Driskell Drive.
Both victim and suspect were known to one another. A family member of the victim reported the crime to the Sheriff's Office.
Chisolm is currently in custody at the Hall County Jail with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.