GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they said is responsible for beating a 5-year-old child.
Willis Anthony Humprey, 35, was arrested on child cruelty charges March 18.
Authorities said Humphrey beat the victim resulting in severe and visible bruising to the child’s back, arm and neck.
The Department of Family and Children Services contacted the Hall County Sheriff’s Office regarding this incident.
Humphrey was booked into the Hall County Jail and no bond has been set at this time.
The child is doing fine and is in his father’s custody.
