GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police charged a Gainesville man Friday with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pronography.
Billy Eller, 43, was charged following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) notified Homeland Security of Eller's alleged activity, after which an investigation was launched via social media. Eller is now held at the Hall County Jail.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the GBI has been working to identify and stop people suspected of involvement with the child pornography distribution.
If you have information about this or other cases of child exploitation, contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
