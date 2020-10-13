GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gainesville man charged in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning.
On October 11 around 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute call at a home on Hulsey Road.
According to the initial investigation, the suspect, Christopher Myers, 44, and the victim, Tim Walden, 60, were involved in an altercation at their home. During the argument, Myers allegedly shot Walden.
Walden was then transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies took Myers into custody without incident and transported him to the Hall County Jail. Myers was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.