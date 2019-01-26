HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Investigators are working to determine the cause of death of a Gainesville man who was found dead outside of his home on Sunday.
A Hall County Fire Services spokesperson says 52-year-old Greg Bryant was burning brush outside of his home when his body was discovered. The home is located in the 3800 block of Leach Road.
Investigators are still looking into the circumstances of Bryant's death.
CBS46 will continue to proved updates as the investigation continues.
