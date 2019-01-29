Gainesville, GA (CBS46) A Gainesville Police officer has been fired and charged with aggravated assault following an incident involving a minor in 2017.
Derek Evatt, 40, is being held in the Hall County Jail after his arrest on Monday. Evett was terminated from the department shortly after.
The actions were a result of a domestic-related incident involving a minor in 2017. Details of the incident were not released.
“Although a sad and unfortunate situation, if an officer violates the law, they will face consequences. I, along with my administration, expect all officers to conduct themselves ethically, honestly and with integrity both on and off-duty," said Gainesville PD Chief Jay Parrish.
Evett is charged with one count of aggravated assault. He had been with the department since 2012.
