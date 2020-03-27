GAINEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A warning from the Gainesville Police Department after a man allegedly impersonating an officer pulled over a vehicle for violation of curfew.
The department posted to Facebook, saying the man conducted a traffic stop in the area of Limestone and Jesse Jewell parkways and told the driver they were violating curfew. The city of Gainesville is not actively under a curfew.
The man's vehicle was described as a dark Ford sedan, possibly a Taurus, with strobing blue lights inside.
If you have any information about the case, you're asked to contact Gainesville Police.
