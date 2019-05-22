GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) The Gainesville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing man diagnosed with dementia and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Robert Stokes, 76, was last seen around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Blueridge Drive. He was in a cream-colored 2005 Ford Expedition with the Georgia license tag PEW7681.
He was wearing a blue shirt and slacks. Police believe he could be headed to the Watkinsville area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.