GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — The Gainesville Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Vanessa Ashley who was last seen in the Longwood Park area around 8 p.m. Dec. 17.
Ashley, who also goes by Sid or Sidney, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white pants, a black T-shirt, black high-top Vans sneakers and a black backpack.
She is a student at Gainesville High School.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911 or Det. Escalante at 678-780-8019.
