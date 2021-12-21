MISSING VANESSA ASHLEY

Vanessa Ashley

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — The Gainesville Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Vanessa Ashley who was last seen in the Longwood Park area around 8 p.m. Dec. 17.

Ashley, who also goes by Sid or Sidney, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white pants, a black T-shirt, black high-top Vans sneakers and a black backpack.

VANESSA ASHLEY 2

Vanessa Ashley

She is a student at Gainesville High School.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911 or Det. Escalante at 678-780-8019.

MAP OF AREA

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.