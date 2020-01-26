HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- The Gainesville Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public to help identify a child.
Police were called to the Walmart at 400 Shallowford Road, Gainesville, GA regarding a child being located within the store.
The child is possibly 3 years of age and may go by the name Brandon. His father is possibly named Alejandro. He was possibly dropped off by a Hispanic male driving a white Ford cargo van.
We are asking the community to call Hall County Dispatch at 770-534-5251 if you have any information regarding this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.