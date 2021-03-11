A Gainesville man teenager faces multiple felony charges after an investigation of gunshots fired at a vehicle led Hall County Sheriff's deputies into multiple alleged crimes.
Deputies said they responded to a call about shots fired on Shallowford Drive at 10:45 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses said Angel Steven Ponce, 19, was arguing with a man who was parked on the street near Ponce's home. Police said Ponce and the unidentified man knew each other and as the man drove away, Ponce allegedly fired a handgun several times toward the vehicle.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, investigators got a search warrant for Ponce's home and once inside, found approximately five pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of cocaine. That discovery plus the shooting led to two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of felony possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. But deputies weren't finished.
During the shooting investigations, detectives said they developed information implicating Ponce in a child molestation case from July 2020. Ponce, was a suspect at the time, now faces a charge of aggravated child molestation for an incident that allegedly involved a juvenile girl at his home, the HCSO said.
Ponce is being held at the Hall County Jail without bond.
