HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gainesville man was arrested and charged for trafficking methamphetamine.
On Monday, September 16, Hall County officials arrested 36-year-old Nathan Blake Miller for the possession of methamphetamine in his home on the 4000 block of Emory Griffin Road in Gillsville.
Investigators found 3 bags containing over 1-ounce methamphetamine, digital scales, and several packaging materials inside Miller’s home.
Authorities say, the approximate street value of the seized narcotics was $3,400.00.
Miller was taken into custody and transported to Hall County Jail; he was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.