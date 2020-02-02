A Kansas city Chiefs fan attends the Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2, 2020. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: A San Francisco 49ers fam poses for pictures before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves
TIMOTHY A. CLARY
TIMOTHY A. CLARY
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fans arrive at Hard Rock Stadium before Super Bowl LIV on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: A fan takes a selfie before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fans of San Francisco 49ers pose for pictures before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fans pose for pictures before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fans pose for pictures before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: A fan of Kansas City Chiefs poses for pictures before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: A fan of San Francisco 49ers looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: A San Francisco 49ers fam shows his rings in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: DJ Khaled looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: A San Francisco 49ers fan shows his rings in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
