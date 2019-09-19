(CBS 46) – It has been 10 years since Atlanta was shaken by the catastrophic flood of 2009.
From September 15 through 22, the metro area was pelted with heavy rain that fell faster than local watersheds could handle.
According to the National Weather Service, the height of the event happened between September 20 and 21 when an estimated 10 to 20 inches of rain fell in fewer than 24 hours.
Historic flash flooding resulted leaving more than 20,000 homes, businesses and other structures with major damage. The floods claimed the lives of 10 people and hundreds more were rescued from their homes and vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.