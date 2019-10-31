In 1962 Jimmy Carter won an election to serve in the Georgia Senate. He won re-election in 1964, but failed in his bid to become governor of Georgia in 1966. In 1970, Carter again ran for governor in Georgia. This time, he won the election, becoming the 70th Governor of Georgia.
