ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Christmas came early for employees and volunteers of LifeLine Animal Project.
The shelter set a record with 472 adoptions during its fifth annual Black Friday adoption event held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. The event was a huge success with 288 dogs, 182 cats and two guinea pigs adopted and off to spend the holidays at their new homes.
According to LifeLine Animal Project Fulton County Animal Services Director Lara Hudson, the nonprofit is beyond grateful for the support. “We asked the Atlanta community for their support, and they responded by turning out and adopting more animals [than] ever before during a Black Friday Weekend! To say we are grateful is an understatement,” she said.
All of LifeLine’s shelters participated in the event, including DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, the LifeLine Community Animal Center and the LifeLine Cat Adoption Center.
Its previous Black Friday adoption weekend record was set in 2016 with 376 adoptions.
LifeLine DeKalb County Animal Services Director Kerry Moyers-Horten said employees were overjoyed with the adoption weekend results. “Employees here were overjoyed to see so many pets get adopted, and there was hardly a dry eye in the shelter by the close of Cyber Monday. We cannot thank everyone enough for their support and hope it continues throughout December,” she said.
If you missed the event, it’s not too late to adopt a new family member in time for the holidays as LifeLine takes in 40 to 60 animals daily. The nonprofit offers low adoption fees which include spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinations.
Visit LifeLineAnimal.org more information and to view animals available for adoption.
