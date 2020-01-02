NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after winning over Baylor Bears 26-14 during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs run onto the field prior to the start of the game against Baylor Bears during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Fans cheer prior to the start of the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs Baylor and Bears at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks onto the field prior to the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs cheerleaders perform during the game against the Baylor Bears during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears reacts to a play during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: The Golden Wave Band play during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Zamir White #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores a touchdown during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: George Pickens #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs hold the Allstate Sugar Bowl trophy after defeating the Baylor Bears 26-14 at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Charlie Brewer #12 of the Baylor Bears leaves the field after an injury against the Georgia Bulldogs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs after defeating the Baylor Bears 26-14 during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: George Pickens #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Baylor Bears 26-14 during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs gets dunked with Gatoraid after his team defeated the Baylor Bears 24-14 during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver and game MVP George Pickens #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with fans after winning over Baylor Bears 26-14 during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with fans after winning 26-14 over Baylor Bears during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after winning 26-14 over Baylor Bears during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: The Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after winning 26-14 over Baylor Bears during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after winning 26-14 over Baylor Bearsduring the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after winning over Baylor Bears 26-14 during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
