ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some good news for sports fans and just about anyone looking for some needed laughs.
CBS we’ll see the return of Elite Athletes and Epic Competitions on the series premiere of Game On!
It pits two teams of three in a variety of comedic sports challenges. The teams are captained by NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski & Tennis legend Venus Williams.
You’ll see a side of these icons and famous celebrity guests like you’ve never imagined. The equal parts comedy and equal parts show Game On! premieres on CBS Wednesday night.
Emmy and Peabody winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key is the host. Key is known for his diverse skill set and wide ranging talent. He’s also a sports fan.
“So when they came to me with this opportunity, 'you can be as involved as you want to in the athletic challenges,' I was like what what!”
The teams along with a string of sport stars, comedians and celebrities will go head to head in over the top challenges.
“We taped last summer going into the fall. So it was months before the pandemic had hit. I keep saying to people another thing you’re going to enjoy about the show is this nostalgia of our recent past is that a room full of people interacting with each other and having fun together. Hopefully that will ignite some fun and joy in our spirit," said Key.
Based on a British show, Game On! is executive produced by CBS star James Corden. Don’t miss the series premiere this Wednesday at 8 p.m. only on CBS46.
