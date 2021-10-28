ATLANTA, (CBS46) -- Outside, Truist Park is buzzing with preparations.
Broadcast trucks are set up to bring Cobb County to the rest of the world!
Crews worked through the rainy day to set up equipment and make important deliveries to the stadium.
General Manager, Omar Vega showed us around a room on the tenth floor.
"This is one of our standard suites very spacious as you can see.."
he view was not bad for some lucky fans who will stay at the omni hotel at the battery Atlanta this weekend.
"We’re absolutely full. We were full for Friday as of the third game we won and then as of the clinching within minutes we were packed for Saturday and Sunday.”
Vega says the majority of guests coming in are from Georgia, ready to see their braves win a world series.
His team at the hotel is busy making sure they have everything they need to accommodate everyone - including 500 pounds of chicken wings.
"Our housekeeping team has brought in additional supplies as well so that not one item is missed, we brought in extra amenities.”
Vega is making sure his team is representing the home team.
This is anyone working at the front desk, at the restaurant, our housekeeping team is going to be all geared up. It doesn’t matter where you work you’ll have some sort of braves merchandise on you.”
