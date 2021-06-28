MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a gang member who is wanted in connection to a Marietta homicide case.
On Monday, police identified the suspect to be 17-year-old Donald Bannister, who also goes by the name “Lil Ghost” of Marietta.
In the evening hours of June 15, Marietta police responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Norval Bailey of Marietta laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Bailey was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he succumbed to his injures.
During the investigation, police reported that they identified three persons of interest as well as a vehicle that was used to leave the area after Bailey was shot.
The following day, police secured arrest warrants for Bannister and one of the two accomplices along with search warrants for two nearby apartments. On Wednesday, authorities located one of the accomplices who was identified as 30-year-old Sherman Johnson of Marietta. Johnson was taken into custody and charged with charged with tampering with evidence. During the search, police impounded the unoccupied vehicle and also recovered the weapon used to kill Bailey.
As for Bannister, he is charged with felony murder. Police say Bannister is a known identified gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous.
"We urge the public to not have any direct contact with him and call 911 immediately if you know where he is located," said the Marietta Police Department.
According to police, the identity of the third accomplice is not being released at this time.
The investigation is still open and anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to call Marietta Police Detective Jenell Parker at 770-794-5398 or Agent Paul Reynolds at 770-794-5583 or contact us via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta (404-577-8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.
