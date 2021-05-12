ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the pipeline shutdown continues, 60% of metro Atlanta gas stations are now out of fuel, according to Gas Buddy, a travel and navigation app that aims to help drivers save money on gas.
Click here to track gas on an interactive map.
It comes as drivers scramble to find gas, some hoarding it as demand skyrockets amid fears of a shortage.
Nearly 60% of gas stations in metro Atlanta are without gasoline, but that number has held steady since 1am or so.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021
Gas Buddy is also reporting trouble with its app due to a huge surge in users. For now, they’re urging people to visit the gas tracker instead.
Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed an executive order temporarily suspending state taxes on fuel in response to rising prices.
In Colonial Pipeline’s latest statement, the company reassured drivers that extra fuel is on the way to markets are experiencing pressure like Atlanta and are being prioritized.
The company said Monday it hopes to have services mostly restored by the end of the week as the FBI and administration officials identified the culprits as a gang of criminal hackers.
Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations after revealing a ransomware attack that it said had affected some of its systems.
The attack underscored the vulnerabilities of the nation's energy sector and other critical industries whose infrastructure is largely privately owned. Ransomware attacks are typically carried out by criminal hackers who scramble data, paralyzing victim networks, and demand large payments to decrypt it.
”How high they go is really dependent on how long this crisis lasts,” Triple A Spokesperson Garrett Townsend said.
New data from Triple A shows an overnight spike of 8 cents and a 24 cent spike since last Wednesday.
“We predicted that prices would increase in the southeast area anywhere from three to seven cents we’ve seen much bigger increases,” Townsend said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.