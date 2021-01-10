Officials are working to determine what caused a gas explosion at a DeKalb County elementary school on Sunday morning.
The call came in around 11 a.m.
Someone reported an explosion at Hawthorne Elementary School, located at 2535 Caladium Drive.
DeKalb Fire officials said there was damage to concrete blocks on the side of the school, and there were no injuries.
There were several DeKalb County Fire trucks and Atlanta Gas Light personnel in the area investigating the cause.
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
