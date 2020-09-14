ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As if 2020 hasn’t been strange enough, something weird is happening on the planet Venus – and it’s a shocker!
Scientists have discovered possible signs of alien life.
Cartersville astronomer David Dundee treats the findings like a kid in a candy store.
“So everybody has been concentrating on Mars because its kinda mild on Mars and some water and you know, and here comes along a team of scientists and they analyze the light coming through starts in the atmosphere of Venus," said Dundee. "You can tell what the gasses of the planet are made of by how the light is affected coming through the atmosphere and what they found is phosphene. That’s a naturally occurring gas. It is not made natural through a natural chemical process or any kind of natural process that we know of.”
The alien life-form – or more like molecules have been found in the unlikeliest of places – luring in the clouds surrounding Earth’s closest neighbor and so-called twin planet: Venus. But Dundee warns it’s nothing like a sci-fi movie, or ET.
“It’s not the kinda stuff that’s gonna build spaceships, or we can send signals to or expect a giant hello from Venus, but it's tracings of very, very simple kinds of life forms that may in fact exist in the atmosphere for Venus, very exciting.”
The strange gases – known as phosphine smell like garlic and decaying fish. Dundee, who works at the Tellus Science Museum, says they’re produced by micro-organisms on Earth. You’d find them in sewage plants, the intestines of animals or in swamps full of decaying creatures.
But on Venus – no one knows.
“I mean Venus is a planet that you pretty much overlook as far as looking for life because the surface of Venus is 900 degrees,” said Dundee.
To find out what’s really happening, Dundee suggests scientist might have to send up a mission to Venus for more testing. But he’s convinced we may not be alone.
“Well these little guys are not going to be able to build a spaceship unfortunately. They don’t have arms or legs and probably don’t have a brain either, but they’re organic molecules," he added.
