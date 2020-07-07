GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A gas leak has forced the closure of a Gwinnett County highway and it's unclear when it's expected to reopen.
According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, a utility crew doing work in the area cut a three inch gas line and that's closed Braselton Highway in both directions at Flowery Branch Road, just west of Hoschton. The area is near the Gwinnett/Jackson counties line.
Police are diverting traffic and gas readings in the area are being monitored. A few nearby homes have been evacuated but no injuries are reported.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services has not given a restoration time but GDOT says the roadway could reopen sometime around 12 p.m.
No other information is available at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
UPDATE: Gas leak on Braselton Hwy is still ongoing. A utility crew digging cut a 3-inch gas line near the roadway. As a precaution, three nearby houses are evacuated. There are no injuries reported. Roadway remains closed. GCFES FDPIO1 pic.twitter.com/nreH3wWxSj— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) July 7, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.