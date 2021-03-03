A gas leak early Wednesday afternoon has shut down parts of a roadway in Dunwoody.
The Dunwoody Police Department reported that a gas leak on Tilly Mill road near west of North Peachtree Road caused the roadway to be closed.
Authorities advise commuters in the area to use Cherring Drive and Peeler Road as alternate routes.
🚨🚧Traffic Alert 🚧🚨. Tilly Mill Rd just west of N Peachtree Rd is CLOSED due to a gas leak. @atlantagaslight has been notified. @DCFRpubaffairs and officers are on scene. Use Cherring Drive and Peeler Rd as an alt route. #ATLTrafiic TN pic.twitter.com/uye5HVQvuL— Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) March 3, 2021
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
