Decatur, GA (CBS46) CBS46 has learned that students at Ronald E. McNair Middle School have been evacuated because of a nearby gas leak.
The school is located on Wallingford Drive in Decatur.
Officials tell CBS46 News that a gas line near the school was struck and crews are in the process of repairing it.
Students and staff have been relocated to nearby McNair High School for the time being.
CBS46 will continue to update this story and provide updates as new information is learned.
