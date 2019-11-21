Marietta, Ga. (CBS46)--Utility crews worked early Thursday morning to cap a gas leak in a Marietta neighborhood.
The gas leak began on Wednesday afternoon near Old Clay Street, Marietta police said.
Crews were able to repair the issue and the roadway reopened around 5 a.m.
During the repairs, police advised motorists to avoid Atlanta Street and South Marietta Parkway.
There was no word on what caused the leak.
