Chamblee Police say a gas leaks has caused shut downs at the Shallowford Rd exit and the bridge on I-85 in DeKalb County.
A HERO unit has the southbound exit ramp completely blocked.
The Northeast Expressway is still open, but the turnaround southbound to northbound is shut down. Road closures are expected to last 8-10 hours.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 as it develops.
