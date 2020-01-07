ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A large fire broke out Tuesday afternoon after a third-party contractor working near the 2400 block of Memorial Drive damaged a natural gas line.
All lanes of traffic are blocked. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes. CBS46 has a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
