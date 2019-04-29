MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A gas main break has forced the closure of a busy Cobb County roadway.
All westbound lanes are currently blocked on Terrell Mill Road at Powers Ferry Road due to the main break.
Construction is taking place at a BP gas station in the area but it's unclear what caused the break.
Terrell Mill Road has an express exit off of I-75 and that could cause traffic backups in the area.
No word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.
Terrell Mill Rd WB at Powers Ferry Rd: All lanes CLOSED due to gas main break #ATLtraffic #AVOID pic.twitter.com/YcC2T677wX— Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) April 29, 2019
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
