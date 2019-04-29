Cobb County DOT
Cobb County DOT

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A gas main break has forced the closure of a busy Cobb County roadway.

All westbound lanes are currently blocked on Terrell Mill Road at Powers Ferry Road due to the main break.

Construction is taking place at a BP gas station in the area but it's unclear what caused the break.

Terrell Mill Road has an express exit off of I-75 and that could cause traffic backups in the area.

No word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.